No charges for woman who drove over Houston National Cemetery headstones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who was seen driving over headstones at the Houston National Cemetery will not be charged with a crime, authorities said.

According to the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, investigators identified and contacted the woman seen in viral video driving over graves at the cemetery on Sunday. At the time, the cemetery was a viewing site for the Lone Star Flight Museum's honorary flyover of the area.

The constable's office said the woman was cooperative and openly admitted that her vehicle got blocked in and her husband, who is also a veteran, was in the vehicle, feeling ill from his diabetes.

"She stated she knew she needed to get him something to eat quickly, therefore, she drove around the parked vehicles that had her vehicle blocked in, and on to the cemetery grounds," the constable's office explained.

Instead of charges, the woman agreed with the cemetery to pay for damages caused by the incident, and the case is now considered closed with the constable's office.

The woman was given a ticket by the Department of Veterans Affairs since it is a federal cemetery.

The cemetery director told ABC13 the damage was estimated at about $1,000. Most of the damage was done to the sprinkler system and none of the headstones were destroyed.

