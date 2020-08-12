Woman ejected from car during wrong way crash on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway died when she crashed into a pickup, authorities said.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the tollway between Westheimer and Richmond just after midnight Wednesday.

Investigators said the woman was driving a Toyota Celica northbound in a southbound lane when she hit a man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. They said she was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene.

The man in the pickup truck was pinned, but he was then taken to the hospital and was expected to survive, authorities said.

Officials said they suspect speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The tollway was closed down for investigation but reopened a few hours later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentwoman killedfreewayhighwaystoll road
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad rescues daughter and 5 puppies before fatal crash
Man fires weapon, throws food in restaurant rampage, HCSO says
SPONSORED: Why young families in Houston will love this new 2020 car
Here's why you'll want to limit your time outside today
12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at NW Houston motel
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
Show More
Harris Co. leader reacts to Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Fugitive accused of child abuse, causing serious injuries
CDC wants to help combat face mask bullies
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, August 12
$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks
More TOP STORIES News