Woman ejected from car during wrong way crash on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway died when she crashed into a pickup, authorities said.It happened in the southbound lanes of the tollway between Westheimer and Richmond just after midnight Wednesday.Investigators said the woman was driving a Toyota Celica northbound in a southbound lane when she hit a man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. They said she was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene.The man in the pickup truck was pinned, but he was then taken to the hospital and was expected to survive, authorities said.Officials said they suspect speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.The tollway was closed down for investigation but reopened a few hours later.