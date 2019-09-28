Woman douses man with gasoline during attempt to steal her car

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (KTRK) -- A Georgia woman doused a man with gasoline after he tried to drive off with her car.

The woman was filling her car up with gas on Thursday when a man got out of another car and sneaked inside the woman's vehicle.

The man tried to push the button to start the car but the woman stopped it by firing back with a gas pump.

He was in such a hurry, he actually left one of his shoes behind.

While the man didn't get her car, he did manage to get away with the woman's purse.
