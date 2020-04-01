Family searching for woman last seen Monday night in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are concerned about a woman who hasn't been seen for more than a day.

Officials are asking for the public's help to find 36-year-old Natasha Williams. They say Williams left her family's home in the 10500 block of Bucknell Road in northeast Houston around 11 p.m. Monday.

Her family believes she may have been spotted at the corner of Langley and Hirsch.

Relatives say Williams may have been wearing a blond wig, a black or blue shirt, pants and white flip flops.

She takes medication for seizures and schizophrenia.

Williams is described as a black woman with brown eyes, 5'6" and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have any information about Williams or where she may be, you're urged to contact the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
