Woman dies while taking photos near Lake Tahoe waterfall, firefighters say

LAKE TAHOE, California -- A woman has died after she fell while taking photos near a waterfall at Lake Tahoe, officials said.
The woman lost her footing and went over Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, according to officials.
Authorities are reminding visitors to be cautious when taking photos in dangerous areas. The fire district warns not to underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.
