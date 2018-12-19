Woman trapped inside burning car dies after crashing in northwest Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Tomball Parkway after she became trapped in her car.

By
A driver who became trapped inside her burning vehicle is dead after crashing in northwest Harris County.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the Highway 249 exit ramp northbound at Cypresswood.

Authorities say she was speeding down the ramp when she lost control, bounced into a guardrail and ran into the base of a light pole.



Her Impala burst into flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire but couldn't reach her. They found her body inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators will look into whether slick roads due to the rain were a factor in the crash.


An autopsy will determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashcar fireHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Club manager shot trying to stop fight during closing time
Houston high school athletes celebrate signing day
Texans kicker gets Special Teams Player of the Week honors
Two city of Houston hacks reveal system weaknesses: expert
Report: Facebook gave out access to users' personal info
8-year-old killed was urged by mom to crawl under train
Prada withdraws luxury trinkets over blackface controversy
Woman found dead in hotel freezer was locked inside: Lawyer
Show More
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
E. Loop to stay closed through end of week due to bridge repair
Plan to put freeways underground raises flood concerns
The 60: Stories you need to know
Woman who wanted to see world before going blind vanishes
More News