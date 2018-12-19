Woman driving this Chevy Impala somehow lost control and slammed into a concrete light pole on Tomball Pkwy (NB) @ Cypresswood. Her car caught fire and she was trapped. Awful. She was the only one in the car. Latest on #abc13 in 15 min, live from scene. pic.twitter.com/dZ2rdp8vBR — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 19, 2018

Pieces of woman’s car scattered everywhere. Investigators can’t say how fast she was going when she hit pole. She died after her car caught fire. I asked if rain/wet roads were the reason she lost control. Possibly, sheriff says. #abc13 https://t.co/FKueDkESFM pic.twitter.com/ZTv9FeaG4H — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 19, 2018

Accident on Tomball Pkwy Cypresswood exit just cleared. Look at that car. Wow. Driver was a woman in her late 20s. She died after the car caught fire. #abc13 https://t.co/gvxjDBtD3n pic.twitter.com/XBSfGMdbW4 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 19, 2018

A driver who became trapped inside her burning vehicle is dead after crashing in northwest Harris County.It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the Highway 249 exit ramp northbound at Cypresswood.Authorities say she was speeding down the ramp when she lost control, bounced into a guardrail and ran into the base of a light pole.Her Impala burst into flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire but couldn't reach her. They found her body inside.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says investigators will look into whether slick roads due to the rain were a factor in the crash.An autopsy will determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.