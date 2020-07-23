Man recovering from burns and losing wife after their house goes up in flames

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now out of the hospital after suffering burns in a house fire Saturday that claimed the life of his wife.
"I'm hurt about it a lot," said Ray Cox Sr.
His wife of 37 years and their dog did not make it out alive. Cox said the flames were so intense.
"I don't know what woke me up," he said. "When I woke up I felt the heat."
He said he yelled out to his wife Debbie. She ran to the bedroom to look for their dog.
Felicia Cox, the daughter-in-law, said she is now trying to stay strong for the family. Her husband is torn up about losing his mom, and their three young daughters are not doing too well either.
"It's sad. I'm trying to stay strong for my husband, he is blaming himself for a lot of things," said Felicia. "Our biggest struggle right now is trying to get the funeral paid for."
She said it was all so sudden and unexpected, and with a new home just purchased they don't have the money to give Debbie the funeral she deserves.
The family put together a GoFundMe in hopes of being able to raise just enough money to get funeral arrangements started.
"We can't give them a set date until we come up with money so we are playing it by ear right now," she said.
As for Ray, he's having to start over after losing the love of his life.
"You really don't know that you love until she's gone," he said. "I wish I had her still but I don't."
