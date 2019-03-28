Disasters & Accidents

Woman dies after slamming vehicle into tree: Sheriff

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman has died in a crash on Alderson Street in east Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a tree in east Harris County.

Deputies were called to the 14400 block of Alderson Street near Nancy Rose just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim's body inside a crashed vehicle at the scene.

We do not know the name of the woman or what led up to the crash.


