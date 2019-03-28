Woman dies after slamming vehicle into tree: Sheriff

Fatal crash: @HCSOTexas deputies responded to 14415 Anderson Street. Upon arrival, they found a driver had struck a tree. EMS conducted CPR on an adult female, but she was confirmed deceased. No additional details. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/GMzj2VzKGJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 28, 2019

Correction on street name: Alderson Street. East Harris County, near Woodforest and Beltway 8. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman has died after crashing her vehicle into a tree in east Harris County.Deputies were called to the 14400 block of Alderson Street near Nancy Rose just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.When deputies arrived, they found the victim's body inside a crashed vehicle at the scene.We do not know the name of the woman or what led up to the crash.