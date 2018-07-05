WOMAN KILLED

Woman dies after she was run over in north Houston on purpose, police say

A woman is dead after she was allegedly hit by a car at Parker Road near W. Hardy Toll Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is dead after police say she was intentionally hit by a car in north Houston.

Houston police say they are investigating the homicide that took place on Parker Road off the Hardy Toll Road.

Investigators believe Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is responsible for her death. Olvera has been charged with murder.

Police say he was driving a newer model, burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.


According to a tweet from HPD, the woman was transported to a hospital where she died.



Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
