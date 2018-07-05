UPDATE: This is 2017 booking photo of Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, who is now wanted & charged with murder in this incident. If you know his whereabouts, call our Homicide Division 713-308-3600 .. or call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS, can remain anonymous. Reward up to $5K. #hounews pic.twitter.com/i7QpJHUi7B — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 4, 2018

North officers are at a homicide scene 10500 W, Hardy. Adult female was transported to the hospital where she died. Initial information is victim was intentionally struck by a vehicle driven by a known suspect. 202 pic.twitter.com/qHb677gZF7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 4, 2018

A woman is dead after police say she was intentionally hit by a car in north Houston.Houston police say they are investigating the homicide that took place on Parker Road off the Hardy Toll Road.Investigators believe Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is responsible for her death. Olvera has been charged with murder.Police say he was driving a newer model, burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.According to a tweet from HPD, the woman was transported to a hospital where she died.Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.