Woman dies after crashing into brick wall during chase in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after she crashed at the end of a police chase in north Houston.

Police say a sergeant saw the woman run a red light at Parker and I-45. When he tried to stop her, she sped off.

About one minute later, the vehicle crashed into a brick wall in front of a church at 600 Sunnyside near Nordling.

The sergeant tried to reach the woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Houston Fire Department arrived and removed her from the vehicle, but she died at the hospital.

Police say she did have a few city warrants, but it's unclear if that's why she ran.

Her identity has not been released.
