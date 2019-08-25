Woman dies after car was swept into creek by flash flood

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KTRK) -- A sad reminder about just how quick a flash flood can turn deadly, an Arkansas woman was swept away from an apartment parking lot.

Deborah Stevens was apparently delivering newspapers Saturday morning.

She went into the parking lot of an apartment complex that was flooded.

It didn't take long for her car to veer toward a swift-moving creek, the car got stuck on some nearby wires, but Stevens just couldn't get out.

"The vehicle was present for a good 30 minutes or so, over time you just see the lights, the dome lights, everything disappear," said a man at the scene.

The 47-year-old is being remembered as someone who always made others smile.
