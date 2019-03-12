Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her in the head: sheriff

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old child is now without his or her parents after deputies said a mother was killed by her boyfriend during a fight in Fort Bend County.Santana Losoya, 24, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail Monday after deputies said he shot Brandy Cano in the head during an argument.Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 6900 block of Pleak Crossing Monday afternoon after the fight escalated into a shooting.The 22-year-old woman's grandmother heard a gunshot and called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.Deputies said the victim and the suspect lived in a makeshift room in the garage for the last six years, and have a small child together.During the fight, Loya allegedly picked up a gun and said he was just trying to leave the house when she tried to stop him. He said the gun went off, striking Cano in the head.Charges against Loya are expected to be filed Tuesday morning.Deputies said the couple's 3-year-old child was not at the home at the time of the shooting, and was staying with relatives Monday night.