3 people hit by cars in separate incidents on 'busy' Friday night, sheriff says

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to the 100 block of FM 1960 W in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. An adult female has died after being struck by a vehicle. Vehicular Crimes investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8lwFpAtQsh — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 5, 2020

@HCSOTexas units are at 3299 Crosby FWY/Krenek Rd in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash. Units found an adult male and an adult female were possibly struck by a vehicle that fled the location. Both victims were transported in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ZojZmQVJrS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 5, 2020

Busy night, be safe everyone. @hcsotexas units are at an auto-pedestrian crash at 110 W FM 1960. The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Separately, units enroute to a crash scene on US-90 where 2 pedestrians have been struck. Both have been Lifeflighted. pic.twitter.com/tGX01pcEa9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 5, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three people were all hit by cars in separate incidents in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling a "busy" Friday night.One incident involved a woman who died after being hit near Cypress Station, authorities say.It happened in the 100 block of FM 1960 W around 7:30 p.m.Investigators with the department's vehicular crimes division were on the way to that scene, according to the sheriff's office.Meanwhile, Gonzalez reported a separate crash on Twitter at 3299 Crosby Freeway near Krenek Road in which two people were also hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.Those two victims were rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Gonzalez said they are in critical condition.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.