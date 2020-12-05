3 people hit by cars in separate incidents on 'busy' Friday night, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three people were all hit by cars in separate incidents in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling a "busy" Friday night.

One incident involved a woman who died after being hit near Cypress Station, authorities say.

It happened in the 100 block of FM 1960 W around 7:30 p.m.



Investigators with the department's vehicular crimes division were on the way to that scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez reported a separate crash on Twitter at 3299 Crosby Freeway near Krenek Road in which two people were also hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.



Those two victims were rushed to the hospital via Life Flight. Gonzalez said they are in critical condition.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
