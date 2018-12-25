Police need your help finding a 57-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia after she boarded a METRO bus and disappeared on Christmas Day.Liliana Quiroga was last seen at the Western Inn Hotel on 610 North Loop near I-45 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.Houston police said the bus she was riding was heading northbound from the 2800 block of Airline.Quiroga was last seen carrying a large Victoria Secrets bag and wearing a pink/coral sweater, black sweatpants, red socks and grey tennis shoes.If you have seen this woman, call HPD Patrol Division at 713-884-3131 or Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.