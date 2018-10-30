Woman dead for days found in apartment in north Harris County

Investigators told ABC13 that a man happened to be checking on vacant units and found the woman's body.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime scene tape surrounds part of an apartment complex in north Harris County as deputies investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment.

Deputies initially said the victim's body was found in a vacant apartment at the Palms at Cypress Station, but they said the man who found her was allegedly there to visit a friend.


There is still no information about how the woman died, but the sheriff said she is a black woman in her late teens or early 20s. He said it appears she had been dead for several days.

