Woman dead after alleged domestic violence incident in SE Houston

Heavy police presence off the 900 block of Elton in SE Houston — a woman confirmed dead in possible domestic violence situation. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/pLtbdgwCvj — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 11, 2018

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in southeast Houston Saturday morningThe Houston Police Department responded to the 900 block of Elton Street around 7:40 a.m.Investigators say this may be a domestic violence situation.It's unclear how the woman died, but police say the woman's husband is being detained at the scene.