Woman dead after alleged domestic violence incident in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman dead after alleged domestic violence incident in SE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in southeast Houston Saturday morning

The Houston Police Department responded to the 900 block of Elton Street around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators say this may be a domestic violence situation.

It's unclear how the woman died, but police say the woman's husband is being detained at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killeddomestic violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Driver killed in alleged street racing crash on I-10
One Minute Weather: Isolated street flooding through Saturday
Over 400 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Drivers free after power lines fall on cars on Beaumont Hwy
Show More
Post Oak Little League team gets MLB boost before World Series trip
'I'M NOT NO NUDIST,' accused Cypress flasher says
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
City of Houston to reimburse residents for Harvey home repairs
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
More News