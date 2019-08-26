crime

Video shows woman cut hole into glass during med spa heist: police

By Marla Carter
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video captured on Aug. 23 at 8:35 p.m. shows a woman pull up to a med spa in a Mercedes SUV, get out with a power tool and cut open the window.

Botox RN in the 13500 block of Southwest Freeway, located in Sugar Land, said the petite woman was able to steal at least $1,000 worth of products after climbing through the hole she cut in the glass.

It also has been a huge expense to replace the window.

According to Sugar Land police,"[she] was white, 35-45 years old and was wearing a light colored top with dark colored pants. She was driving a light colored Mercedes sports utility vehicle with no front license plate."

Additionally, police ask that if you have any information to give them a call.

"Nobody should go through this. It's not normal for a human being to take somebody else's stuff that they worked hard for. It's just abnormal behavior to me," said Alonso Perez, with Botox RN.

He said the med spa in Upper Kirby also had its glass broken in late July, and workers believe the cases could be related.

If you have any information call:
Fort Bend Crime Stoppers: 281-342-8477
Sugar Land Police Department: 281-275-2540

