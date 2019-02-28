Young woman wanted for crashing stolen car between two houses in NW Harris County

Harris County said they are searching for one, possibly two, females who allegedly robbed a woman at gunppoint.

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for one, possibly two, female suspects who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, took her car and crashed it following a chase.

The victim, who is too scared to show her face, says the masked suspects approached her while on her driveway.

"She walked towards me and pointed a gun and said, 'I'm going to shoot you if you don't tell me how to start this car,'" the victim said.

When the car wouldn't start, the victim said the suspect told her, "I'm going to kill you if it doesn't start."

The vehicle eventually started and the suspect sped off.

The victim then called deputies who attempted to pull the car over because they believed it was stolen. The driver took off, leading deputies on a chase. The chase ended in a crash on Blue Mountain and Kodiak.



One of the homes is of Xeomara Alfaro, who said she woke up after hearing a noise. Alfaro said she got out of her house, saw deputies and then saw the car had crashed into the side of her garage.

Authorities say they searched for the driver but could not find her.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

