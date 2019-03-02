Police investigating after woman was cut by razor blade on door handle

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina -- Police are investigating after a woman said she was cut on a razor blade that was placed on the door handle of her car, which was parked near a courthouse.
Police responded about 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the Johnston Medical Center.
The victim, an 83-year-old woman, drove herself to get medical treatment, according to police. Police tried to find the razor blade but could not locate it. They believe it fell to the ground after she was injured.
Authorities said they believe this was an isolated incident but are warning the public to regularly check their surroundings.
About two weeks ago, police said razor blades were found under shopping cart handles at a Siler City Walmart. Authorities do not believe the cases are connected.
If you have information, contact Smithfield Police at (919) 934-2121 or the anonymous tip line at (989) 8835.
