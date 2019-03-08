Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car

EMBED <>More Videos

She claims demons wanted her to steal a Toyota RAV4.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested after stealing an SUV from an Ace Rent-a-Car.

WJXT reports that Gardina McCullough, 23 appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, with a bond set at $15,003.

McCullough was arrested after stealing a Toyota RAV4 from an Ace Rent-A-Car.

She was found less than a mile away, hiding at a hotel.

On the scene, McCullough told a local news station, "Demons told me to do it...I didn't take it, demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls (expletive)."

Police found McCullough hiding in a hotel room, when they eventually got into her room, they handcuffed her and put her in a patrol car.

Friday morning, when she appeared in court, McCullough was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail.

McCullough has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.

She is due back in court on March 28.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridatheftcar theft
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands
Boy, 14, stabbed in head outside HISD school dies
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Man sentenced in Bellaire police officer's 2016 death
Billion dollar lawsuit filed against weed killer 'Roundup'
North Freeway crash kills woman who ran across I-45
Show More
Robbery suspect wanted for shooting woman in the face
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Mayor ready to lay off up to 375 firefighters to fund raises
More TOP STORIES News