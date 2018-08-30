A Canadian mother and 10-year-old daughter visiting California on a camping trip have vanished shortly after their arrival.The San Mateo County Sheriff says Audrey and Emily Rodrigue landed at SFO last Saturday, August 25.Audrey, 29, sent her boyfriend a text the next day, but he was unable to reach her after that.The two reportedly rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus and reserved a camp site at the Fish Lake Campgrounds in Six Rivers National Forest in Orleans for the 28.Officials say they never arrived.Police say Audrey was driving a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with the license plate 8DIN900. Both Audrey and her daughter are described as blonde with blue eyes.If anyone has seen Audrey, Emily and/or their rental car, please call 911, or Detective Fava at 650-363-4192.