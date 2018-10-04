A Harris County woman said a visit to an Old Navy store ended with a man taking photos of her in the dressing room.Bethany Anguiano didn't freeze in fear. She confronted the man and even grabbed his cell phone. The incident happened Saturday evening at the Old Navy off of the East Beltway and W. Lake Houston Parkway."I clicked on the camera roll button. It was unlocked enough for me to see what was in there. I saw photos of myself," said Anguiano. "I feel frustrated. I feel disgusted. I feel exposed."She said the traumatizing ordeal happened as she tried on a pair of pants. She looked up in the stall and saw his hand with a cell phone in it.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as invasive visual recording. They want to talk with a man seen on surveillance video. He's the prime suspect. Investigators believe the man might have the medical condition known as vitiligo where pigment is lost from the skin. They say he has white patches of skin around his mouth.If you can identify the man, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.