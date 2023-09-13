Woman charged with murder in mother's shooting death inside Spring Branch apartment: Records

After more than two months, a 25-year-old suspect is in custody and has now been charged with the murder of a mother inside a Spring Branch apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged in the murder in which a 7-year-old girl was found alone with her mother's body inside a Spring Branch apartment, court documents show.

The murder happened back on June 27 in the 2600 block of Hammerly Boulevard, but on Wednesday, charges were filed against 25-year-old Lakiri Leeonna Tolliver.

An initial investigation identified an unknown man as a suspect in the incident. He was interviewed by detectives, and no charges were filed against him.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 7-year-old found alone with mom's body after she was killed inside Spring Branch apartment, HPD says

Houston police say a 29-year-old mother, Laurielle Faulk, was found shot and killed inside a unit where she lived with her daughter.

The unit is located in what is known as The Family Place, which is operated by The Women's Home, a permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income families.

According to its website, case managers at the complex offer assistance that includes mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, and job training.