Woman charged with murder in mother's shooting death inside Spring Branch apartment: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged in the murder in which a 7-year-old girl was found alone with her mother's body inside a Spring Branch apartment, court documents show.
The video above is from a previous report.
The murder happened back on June 27 in the 2600 block of Hammerly Boulevard, but on Wednesday, charges were filed against 25-year-old Lakiri Leeonna Tolliver.
An initial investigation identified an unknown man as a suspect in the incident. He was interviewed by detectives, and no charges were filed against him.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 7-year-old found alone with mom's body after she was killed inside Spring Branch apartment, HPD says
Houston police say a 29-year-old mother, Laurielle Faulk, was found shot and killed inside a unit where she lived with her daughter.
The unit is located in what is known as The Family Place, which is operated by The Women's Home, a permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income families.
According to its website, case managers at the complex offer assistance that includes mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, and job training.