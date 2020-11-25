Woman charged with manslaughter after going around railroad crossing arms before fatal east Harris Co. crash, deputies say

Harris County sheriff's deputies say driver Brittinie Green was traveling northbound on Sheldon Road in a BMW X3 around 5 p.m. when she went into the southbound lanes of the road in order to go around two vehicles stopped for railroad crossing arms.
According to deputies, the arms were in the down position when Green drove around them, crossing the railroad tracks.
Green and her passenger, Rhonda Clay, were struck by an Amtrak train traveling westbound.
Deputies say Clay was thrown from the BMW and was declared dead at the scene.
Green was taken to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight.
Deputies are on the scene of a collision between a train and an SUV at Sheldon Road and Beaumont Hwy. A passenger in the SUV has died, and the driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. #hounews pic.twitter.com/B5tWPBE1Rl— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 26, 2020
The district attorney's office later charged Green with manslaughter.
According to Amtrak, the train involved was traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles. No passengers were injured. Amtrak sent the following statement regarding the crash:
"On November 25, a vehicle obstructing the tracks in Channelview came into contact with Amtrak Sunset Limited Train 1 on its way from New Orleans to Los Angeles. There were no injuries to the 45 passengers or crew members onboard and the train has been delayed for just over an hour. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide."
Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.
