Friendswood woman charged with giving teens alcohol and pot at her home

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is in trouble for allegedly inviting minors to drink and smoke pot at her home on Apple Blossom Lane in Friendswood.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is in trouble for allegedly inviting minors to drink and smoke pot at her home on Apple Blossom Lane in Friendswood.

Police say they found teens with open bottles of beer at Jessica Davila's house. They also found marijuana in plain view and a backpack with the drug in the backyard.

Dozens of teens were at the party, though some ran away when they saw police.

The officers called rides for the teens who had consumed alcohol. Davila is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
underage drinkingmarijuanaarrestFriendswood
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA to review all cases involving officer at center of deadly raid
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Horses that died on trail ride had ingested anti-freeze
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Fortnite and Nerf join forces!
Show More
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Houston teen murder suspect's rights were violated: Lawyers
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
New James Avery piñata charm will make you want to party
More News