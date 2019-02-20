A woman is in trouble for allegedly inviting minors to drink and smoke pot at her home on Apple Blossom Lane in Friendswood.Police say they found teens with open bottles of beer at Jessica Davila's house. They also found marijuana in plain view and a backpack with the drug in the backyard.Dozens of teens were at the party, though some ran away when they saw police.The officers called rides for the teens who had consumed alcohol. Davila is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.