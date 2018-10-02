Woman charged with boyfriend's murder after allegedly shooting him at Willowbrook Mall

Police say woman killed boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her 40-year-old boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.

Emily Rose Orbe, 32, has been charged with murder.

Homicide investigators say a violent fight inside the mall spilled outside and then into an adjacent parking lot.

Orbe allegedly chased her boyfriend just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in an SUV as he rode his motorcycle around the mall, located off of SH-249.

At some point, the chase ended in a credit union parking lot beside the mall. Police say that's when Orbe pulled out a weapon and opened fire on her boyfriend, killing him.

The shooting caught the attention of not just mall security, but several witnesses who are being questioned by police.


Police said the man died from his injuries. Orbe, who was arrested at the scene, was being checked out by EMS for minor injuries, described as cuts and bruises.

Authorities have not released the boyfriend's name.

