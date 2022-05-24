Woman charged after pushing baby in stroller while drunk on highway, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested and charged with endangering a child younger than 15 years old earlier this month in Harris County, court documents show.Alixandra Bellantyne Hamlin is accused of being intoxicated on May 14 when she was seen pushing a child in a stroller that was carrying a baby bottle filled with wine, according to records.Records state Hamlin also pushed the child in a stroller down a public highway close to passing vehicles.When Webster police approached her, they said they found a Big Gulp cup full of wine in the cupholder. In the diaper bag, a baby bottle was also found filled with alcohol.Hamlin has a long arrest history in multiple states, along with several charges for failure to appear in court in those states, records show.She was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.