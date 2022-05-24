child endangerment

Woman charged after pushing baby in stroller while drunk on highway, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested and charged with endangering a child younger than 15 years old earlier this month in Harris County, court documents show.

Alixandra Bellantyne Hamlin is accused of being intoxicated on May 14 when she was seen pushing a child in a stroller that was carrying a baby bottle filled with wine, according to records.

Records state Hamlin also pushed the child in a stroller down a public highway close to passing vehicles.

When Webster police approached her, they said they found a Big Gulp cup full of wine in the cupholder. In the diaper bag, a baby bottle was also found filled with alcohol.

Hamlin has a long arrest history in multiple states, along with several charges for failure to appear in court in those states, records show.

She was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.
