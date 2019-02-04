A case of stolen identity led to charges against a Conroe woman for something she didn't do.The case was dismissed Monday, but her fight to clear her record is far from over.Lisa Sawyer was charged with theft by check last month for an incident that happened in March 2018 at the H-E-B on Blackhawk in southeast Houston.Sawyer says she received a letter from the store, alerting her to the fraudulent check written out of a Bank of America account. She immediately called and told them she had never shopped there, and that she did not have that bank account.Then, she reported her case of stolen identity to Deer Park police, who confirmed the case.Sawyer says she called the store back with the case number and thought it was all taken care of. Last month, she was notified she had a warrant out for her arrest."I freaked out," Sawyer told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "I was like, 'There's no way. I did not do this.'"Sawyer turned herself in and was processed through the Harris County jail, which included having her mugshot taken."That was scary," Sawyer said.After a review of the evidence, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case."At the end of the day, if they would have done their job, none of this would have happened," Sawyer said.Sawyer blames the thief, but also H-E-B, saying the store could have cleared it up months ago.In response, Winell Herron, vice president of H-E-B Public Affairs, issued this statement to ABC13:Unfortunately, Sawyer's ordeal is far from over. She wants her record expunged, but until then, her license to carry her handgun is suspended.