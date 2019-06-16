Woman caught on doorbell camera stealing doorbell camera: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southeast Houston homeowner says a woman broke into her home and stole a gun, a car, and even swiped her doorbell camera.Sonia, the homeowner, says the woman stole her Dodge Challenger and can be seen on her Ring doorbell camera, walking in the backyard with the family dog.In the video above, the woman can be seen pulling the Ring doorbell camera off the wall and taking it to a car.The camera continues to record her as she walks to her car, even after she ripped it off the home.We have blurred the woman's face because she has not yet been charged.