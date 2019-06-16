Woman caught on doorbell camera stealing doorbell camera: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southeast Houston homeowner says a woman broke into her home and stole a gun, a car, and even swiped her doorbell camera.

Sonia, the homeowner, says the woman stole her Dodge Challenger and can be seen on her Ring doorbell camera, walking in the backyard with the family dog.

In the video above, the woman can be seen pulling the Ring doorbell camera off the wall and taking it to a car.

The camera continues to record her as she walks to her car, even after she ripped it off the home.

We have blurred the woman's face because she has not yet been charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News