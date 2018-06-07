Woman, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Sentencing is expected Thursday for a Palmdale man and woman convicted of murdering her 8-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and tortured until his death. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A mother and her boyfriend were sentenced Thursday in the killing of her 8-year-old son, who was beaten and tortured until his death.

Isauro Aguirre, 37, was sentenced to death. Pearl Fernandez, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The two were convicted of the 2013 fatal beating of Fernandez's son, Gabriel.

MORE: Slain Palmdale boy pepper-sprayed, forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
EMBED More News Videos

The prosecution rolled out a small cabinet that Isauro Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez allegedly used to lock 8-year-old Gabriel in.



Last December, a jury recommended Aguirre be sentenced to death after convicting him of first-degree murder and the special circumstance allegation of murder involving torture.

Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February. She admitted to the torture special circumstance allegation in exchange for a life prison term without the possibility of parole. She had been facing a possible death sentence if the case against her had gone to trial and if she had been convicted as charged.

MORE: Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from his neck, nurse testifies
EMBED More News Videos

A nurse who witnessed the severe injuries on the body of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in 2013 testified in court Friday.



Gabriel was routinely beaten, shot with a BB gun, fed cat feces and forced to sleep while gagged and bound inside a small cabinet, witnesses and prosecutors said. He died in May 2013.

The judge is expected to allow family and friends to read victim-impact statements before the two are sentenced.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild deathmurderhomicidehomicide investigationcourt casetrialsentencingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News