Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine on way to pick up husband from jail

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina -- A woman is behind bars after officials said she bit a deputy who was trying to stop her from swallowing cocaine after a traffic stop in North Carolina.

Deputies said a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to initiate the stop around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Instead of pulling over, officials said Rebecca Carter, who was on her way to pick up her husband from jail, sped away from the trooper.

After a brief chase, the trooper was able to stop Carter before finding a bag of marijuana in her car.

Carter was then moved into the front seat of the trooper's patrol car.

During that time, a deputy said he saw Carter put a bag of cocaine in her mouth.

He then tried to stop her from swallowing it by squeezing her cheeks together. Officials said the woman then turned her head and bit his thumb, causing him to bleed.

The deputy took himself to the hospital for treatment.

During a further search, cocaine was found in the waistband of Carter's pants.

She was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and assault on a government official.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinacocainecrimepolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News