Woman being questioned after man shot multiple times in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Houston police are questioning a woman about the shooting of the man she's dating in Clear Lake.Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots outside an apartment complex on Pineloch near Galveston Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.Officers found a man shot multiple times, but it took several hours for officers to get a warrant to reach the suspect.The man who was shot is at the hospital, but he will survive.It's not clear if the woman will face any charges."Reminder this is a domestic violence month," said Lt. Bahn Tien.October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.