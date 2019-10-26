Woman being questioned after man shot multiple times in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Houston police are questioning a woman about the shooting of the man she's dating in Clear Lake.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots outside an apartment complex on Pineloch near Galveston Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a man shot multiple times, but it took several hours for officers to get a warrant to reach the suspect.

The man who was shot is at the hospital, but he will survive.

It's not clear if the woman will face any charges.

"Reminder this is a domestic violence month," said Lt. Bahn Tien.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clear lakeshootingdomestic violenceman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old shot, killed after argument in west Harris Co.
Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!
TAKE IT BACK: Astros rally to take must-win Game 3 in D.C
Astros fan believes egg cleansing will bring them victory
Astros dads proud again to see sons in World Series
Brewery makes comical World Series bet with D.C. beermaker
Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush
Show More
3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston
3-year-old saves grandmother's life after violent fall
Southwest Airlines accused of hiding restroom cameras
World Series trophy presentation rehearsed in DC before Game 3
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
More TOP STORIES News