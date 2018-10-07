Man reportedly beat woman to death with baseball bat in east Houston, police say

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and he is being questioned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody after police say he allegedly beat a woman to death with a baseball bat in east Houston.

Officials say this happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the 300 block of North Sidney Street near Navigation Boulevard.


According to officials, the woman was hospitalized after the suspect reportedly assaulted her during an argument. The woman later died from her injuries.

