Police looking for robber accused of punching and kicking woman before stealing $20 in SE Houston

The woman was walking toward the front door of a convenience store when she was attacked, HPD said. Video shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of punching a woman to the ground and kicking her outside a southeast Houston convenience store -- all for just $20.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard, according to HPD.

Police said a 42-year-old woman exited her vehicle in the parking lot of the convenience store and was walking toward the front door when she was approached by a man.

That's when the man reportedly struck her in the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground. He continued to punch and kick the woman before grabbing a $20 bill from her hand, according to HPD.

Video released by HPD on Tuesday shows the woman lying on the ground as the man punches her. At one point, she tries to kick him away.

You can see the surveillance footage in the video player above.

Police said the suspect got into a silver Ford SUV and drove away after the attack.

He's described as a Black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans during the robbery.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.