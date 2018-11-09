WOMAN SHOT

Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman waiting at bus stop shot by suspect during pursuit in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a woman waiting for a bus in northwest Harris County was hit by one of the rounds fired off by suspects who were being chased by deputies.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the shots were fired in the 1300 block of Gears Road, between Greens Parkway and Ella Boulevard, at around 4:30 p.m.

Patrol deputies were in the area pursuing three suspects at the time. When one of the suspects opened fire at deputies, an innocent bystander at a nearby bus stop was shot, according to the constable's office.

Constable deputies tended to the woman and applied a tourniquet to the victim's wound. They were trying to stabilize the woman before taking her to the hospital. Her condition is not immediately known.

After the shooting, other deputies chased after the suspects, taking two of them in custody. Authorities are looking for the third suspect near an apartment complex not too far from the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman shotshootingpolice chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMAN SHOT
Boy angry over chores kills grandma, then himself: Police
Man shoots niece after heated argument, police say
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in SE Houston
Model who moved from California to Atlanta shot while driving to work
More woman shot
Top Stories
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
ROAD RAGE: Driver shoots at car with teens inside, killing 1
Painting by renowned Spanish artist discovered at MFAH
Woman found slumped over in SUV with kids inside: Police
Chilly and windy weather for this weekend
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
Memorial service held for newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Show More
Girl with special needs getting new walker and wheelchair
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Teen struck by cars after losing little brother to brain cancer
More News