Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.

Authorities say a woman waiting for a bus in northwest Harris County was hit by one of the rounds fired off by suspects who were being chased by deputies.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the shots were fired in the 1300 block of Gears Road, between Greens Parkway and Ella Boulevard, at around 4:30 p.m.Patrol deputies were in the area pursuing three suspects at the time. When one of the suspects opened fire at deputies, an innocent bystander at a nearby bus stop was shot, according to the constable's office.Constable deputies tended to the woman and applied a tourniquet to the victim's wound. They were trying to stabilize the woman before taking her to the hospital. Her condition is not immediately known.After the shooting, other deputies chased after the suspects, taking two of them in custody. Authorities are looking for the third suspect near an apartment complex not too far from the shooting.