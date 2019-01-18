Police are on the lookout for a man who they say pulled down a woman's underwear and sexually assaulted her on a subway.The suspect tried to kiss the 27-year-old woman immediately after she boarded the train early Thursday, officials say.The victim then reportedly tried to push the suspect away, but he grabbed onto her and a struggle ensued, and then the woman fell down to the floor of the train.When she got up, police say the suspect pulled her panties down and sexually assaulted her.The suspect then held down both of the victim's arms and removed $47 in cash from her cellphone wallet case, as well as a pair of earphones.When the train arrived at the station, the man fled the train and jumped onto the track area and ran off.The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.The suspect is described as a black man between 35-45 years old, 5'7", 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a yellow vest, a gray hooded sweater, a black coat, an orange sweater, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).