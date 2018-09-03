A woman is facing charges after attempting to carjack two people while pushing her toddler in a stroller.Authorities say it all started in the parking lot of a Walmart early Sunday morning, when 28-year-old Brittney Rivas pulled a knife on a man while demanding to take his car.After no success, police say she went to a grocery store down the street and did the same thing, but instead asked for a ride in a threatening manner.Rivas was arrested hours later at a Denny's.Child Welfare Services have taken custody of Rivas' 1-year-old. She is being charged with two counts of attempted carjacking, child endangerment, and violation of parole.