Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at Ohio football game

LOGAN, Ohio -- The Governor of Ohio is responding after an incident at a middle school football game caused uproar online.

A video shared online captured a resource officer arresting a woman for refusing to wear a mask. The next day, the school received threats.

The Logan-Hocking School District superintendent says they weren't credible, but he wasn't taking chances with student safety, so the district was placed on lockout.

In response, Gov. Mike Dewine is urging residents to respect officers enforcing health policies.

WSYX reports the video shows a woman being tased by a school resource officer during a middle school football game in Logan, Ohio.

You can watch the video of the incident above.

She was taken out of the stadium in handcuffs after police say she refused to leave.


"We require masks, you know, like the Ohio Athletic Association guidelines say, and the health department guidelines say," Superintendent Monte Bainter said.

RELATED: Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Here's the viral anti-mask protest video sweeping the internet. Participants sang "We're Not Gonna Take It" while parading a Target store.



Logan Police say the woman in the video, Alicia Kitts, was told several times to put a mask on. She reportedly told the officer she had asthma and was not going to wear it.

The officer then told her several times she would have to leave if she wouldn't wear a mask. When she refused, he used his Taser on her shoulder in order to get her into custody.


She was charged with criminal trespassing.

"The police are doing their job exactly the way they're supposed to do, absolutely. I mean, textbook police work," community member Kevin Knight said.

The arrest is under investigation by Logan Police.

SEE ALSO: Mom and 2-year-old son kicked off flight because he was not wearing mask
EMBED More News Videos

Jodi Degyansky says her 2-year-old son was eating snacks on the plane before it took off Saturday from Florida to Midway Airport.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioarrestface maskviral videocoronaviruscaught on videocovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, 4 children injured in N Harris Co. crash
SB Gulf Freeway shut down at Griggs due to truck crash
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
2nd wave of COVID-19 showed to be more contagious, study finds
Unlicensed group home owner out on bond for different case
Two fall fronts on the way to Houston
Former NASCAR driver accused of N95 mask fraud
Show More
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
Official and 3 others indicted on 134 felonies in voter fraud case
More TOP STORIES News