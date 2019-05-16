Woman arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at Los Angeles McDonald's

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a young child, which was captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

She was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at a McDonald's at 1310 E. Olympic Blvd., where the suspect allegedly picked up a 4-year-old boy and tried to get into a parked vehicle. She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows a woman picking up a young boy and walking out of the restaurant. A young girl who was sitting nearby followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.
