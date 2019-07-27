A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly stole an ambulance Wednesday while paramedics were responding to a call.
Video from the incident shows the woman weaving in and out of traffic and running through a red light.
The three minute chase came to an end when the ambulance hit a police cruiser. The officer in the cruiser was not injured.
The woman is now facing a long list of charges.
Woman arrested after taking ambulance for joyride
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News