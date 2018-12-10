Baytown police arrest woman they say stripped off her clothes during chase

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown police arrested a woman they say stripped off her clothes during a police chase.

Officers say they found Attaree Milton's car parked horizontally across State Highway 146 at Massey Tompkins Saturday afternoon.

An officer checking on the car says Milton jumped in the car and sped off, taking off her clothes and throwing them out the window as police followed her.

Officers say after running through several red lights, Milton eventually stopped, and got out of the car without any clothing on. She ran into a nearby open field and fell to the ground. Additional officers arrived on the scene and took Milton into custody without further incident.

Milton, 26, was already out on parole for assault on a peace officer in Austin. She's now also charged with evading in a motor vehicle.
