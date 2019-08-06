Woman and 3 toddlers, ages 1 to 3, held hostage by man with machete in Channelview

Update on Graycliff Dr: more great work by @HCSOTexas SWAT. They successfully rescued an adult female and three toddlers ranging in ages 1-3 years of age. The male, armed with a machete, was eventually taken into custody. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 6, 2019

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and three toddlers were rescued from a home in Channelview where they were being held hostage by a man with a machete.It happened in the 5700 block of Graycliff Drive, in the Pine Trails community near Uvalde & Wallisville Rd. shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.Investigators say the armed man was inside the home with a woman and three toddlers, ranging in ages from one to three.A Harris County SWAT team were able to rescue them after a few hours.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man later came out on his own and was taken into custody.Gonzalez says it appeared the man started a fire before he walked out.Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire.