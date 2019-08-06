Woman and 3 toddlers, ages 1 to 3, held hostage by man with machete in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and three toddlers were rescued from a home in Channelview where they were being held hostage by a man with a machete.

It happened in the 5700 block of Graycliff Drive, in the Pine Trails community near Uvalde & Wallisville Rd. shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the armed man was inside the home with a woman and three toddlers, ranging in ages from one to three.

A Harris County SWAT team were able to rescue them after a few hours.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man later came out on his own and was taken into custody.

Gonzalez says it appeared the man started a fire before he walked out.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewhostagerescueswatchild rescuechild rescuedharris county sheriffs officechild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Galveston officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Jury deliberates in murder trial of David Temple
Teen left paralyzed after major crash makes amazing recovery
Man released on bond charged with murdering wife
Trump calls for Red Flag Law, could lead to temporary gun seizure  
What to know about superstar pitcher Zack Greinke
Show More
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
How you can apply to become a census worker
Digital Deal of the Day
Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
More TOP STORIES News