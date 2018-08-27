Lourdes Roman and her teen son charged in 21-year-old man's murder in west Houston

Emmanuel Del Olmo and Lourdes Roman are facing charges in the killing of a man on a west Houston roadway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people have been charged in the killing of a 21-year-old man in west Houston.

Emmanuel Del Olmo, 32, and Lourdes Roman, 53, were arrested on Friday and charged with murder, along with the woman's 15-year-old son.

The Houston Police Department says Christian Castro's body was found along Patterson Road on March 16. The victim had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, Castro knew his alleged killers but did not elaborate on how they are connected.

On the night of Castro's death, police say the suspects agreed to drive him to an address on Patterson Road. That is where investigators say Del Olmo shot and killed him.

Del Olmo and Roman were booked in the Harris County Jail. The teen suspect is in the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation officers.
