Woman and child killed when vehicle slams into tree in east Harris County: Sheriff

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman has died in a crash on Alderson Street in east Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a 10-year-old boy who were not wearing seat belts died after her vehicle crashed into a tree in east Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 14400 block of Alderson Street near Nancy Rose just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman's body unrestrained inside a crashed car at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy in the front seat was also unrestrained. He was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he died.

A 12-year-old boy, also unrestrained in the vehicle, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in good condition. He is expected to survive.

Officials are looking into whether alcohol is a factor. It's not clear if the woman and the children are related.
