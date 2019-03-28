Woman and child killed when vehicle slams into tree in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a 10-year-old boy who were not wearing seat belts died after her vehicle crashed into a tree in east Harris County, authorities said.Deputies were called to the 14400 block of Alderson Street near Nancy Rose just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.When deputies arrived, they found the woman's body unrestrained inside a crashed car at the scene.A 10-year-old boy in the front seat was also unrestrained. He was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he died.A 12-year-old boy, also unrestrained in the vehicle, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in good condition. He is expected to survive.Officials are looking into whether alcohol is a factor. It's not clear if the woman and the children are related.