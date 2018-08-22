Woman and child dead after AC unit malfunction at motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman electrocuted at Rocky Mount motel.

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina --
Officials are investigating when a woman and child died after an air-conditioning unit malfunctioned and began emitting smoke in a North Carolina motel room.

The incident at the Economy Inn on Highway 48 in Gold Rock was a possible electrocution, police say.

Kendra Pittman, 30, went into cardiac arrest and died. A 9-year-old girl also died at a nearby hospital, according to police.

A 10-year-old boy in the hotel room told first responders that after the AC began to smoke, the woman checked the unit and then opened the door to allow the smoke to escape the room. When she tried to exit the room, she fell unconscious.

City of Rocky Mount electricians cut power to the room and adjacent rooms after the incident.

Officials said the woman who died was one of five people living in the motel room.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electrocutionwoman killedu.s. & worldchild deathNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News