Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in NW Harris County

Early this morning, @HCSOTexas responded to another domestic disturbance turned deadly. A male was allegedly stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend at 11200 blk of Boudreaux Rd. The female was arrested at the scene & the male later succumbed to his injury at the hospital. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.Just after midnight, deputies were called to an apartment on Boudreaux Road and Hufsmith-Kohrville in northwest Harris County.The sheriff's office says the victim was stabbed in the neck. He was rushed into surgery, but died at the hospital.At this time, no names involved have been released to the public.