Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.



Just after midnight, deputies were called to an apartment on Boudreaux Road and Hufsmith-Kohrville in northwest Harris County.
The sheriff's office says the victim was stabbed in the neck. He was rushed into surgery, but died at the hospital.

At this time, no names involved have been released to the public.
