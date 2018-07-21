A woman has been charged with arson after she admitted to causing a house fire in Cypress.Lisa Merka admitted to using a cigarette lighter to ignite notebooks on a bench on the front porch, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.A family was sleeping Thursday night when their home on Spinney and Paddock Bend Drive caught fire."I went outside and saw small flames," said Joshua Merka. "My little brother went outside to get the hose and big bowls of water. My father grabbed the fire extinguisher."Joshua went back inside the house to save his cat. His two brothers and father made it out safely.