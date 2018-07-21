Woman charged with arson after reportedly admitting to causing Cypress house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been charged after she reportedly admitted to causing a Cypress home fire.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged with arson after she admitted to causing a house fire in Cypress.

Lisa Merka admitted to using a cigarette lighter to ignite notebooks on a bench on the front porch, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.

A family was sleeping Thursday night when their home on Spinney and Paddock Bend Drive caught fire.

"I went outside and saw small flames," said Joshua Merka. "My little brother went outside to get the hose and big bowls of water. My father grabbed the fire extinguisher."

Joshua went back inside the house to save his cat. His two brothers and father made it out safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefire escapeCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Show More
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges
More News