Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet

Emmanuella Osei entered her plea during a court hearing Tuesday. The 23-year-old Reading woman faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced later this year.
The Lancaster District Attorney's office says Osei was working at a group home in Warwick in January when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she'd given birth.
Officers arrived to find Osei in the bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood, and discovered the baby.
The baby was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered. He was placed in a foster home.
OTHER CHILD ENDANGERMENT NEWS:
Florida mother accused of drinking and taking drugs when 3-year-old nearly drowned in hotel hot tub
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Pennsylvania mom to 14-year-old daughter as teen was choked to death: It's 'OK to go'