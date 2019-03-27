Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5217782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother charged after child nearly drowns in hotel hot tub

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5207810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Arizona have arrested a YouTube star known for making videos featuring her seven adopted children.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5209837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom admits plotting daughter Grace Packer's death: 'I wanted her to go away.' Watch this report from Action News at 11pm on March 20, 2019.

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth in a restroom at her work and left the baby boy partially submerged in the toilet has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.Emmanuella Osei entered her plea during a court hearing Tuesday. The 23-year-old Reading woman faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced later this year.The Lancaster District Attorney's office says Osei was working at a group home in Warwick in January when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she'd given birth.Officers arrived to find Osei in the bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood, and discovered the baby.The baby was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered. He was placed in a foster home.