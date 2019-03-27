child endangerment

Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet

Pennsylvania woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet. Watch this 6abc.com update from March 27, 2019.

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth in a restroom at her work and left the baby boy partially submerged in the toilet has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.

Emmanuella Osei entered her plea during a court hearing Tuesday. The 23-year-old Reading woman faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced later this year.

The Lancaster District Attorney's office says Osei was working at a group home in Warwick in January when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she'd given birth.

Officers arrived to find Osei in the bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood, and discovered the baby.

The baby was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered. He was placed in a foster home.

Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvaniachild abandonedu.s. & worldchild endangerment
