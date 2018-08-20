Woman calls police and accuses man getting into his own car

A woman accused Corvontae Davis of breaking into a car in downtown Milwaukee. But, it turns out the vehicle was his.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Viral video shows a woman reporting a man to police for allegedly breaking in to a car in downtown Milwaukee, but it turned out the vehicle was his, WISN reports.

"This lady here is calling the cops on me," Corvontae Davis says in the video.

Davis narrated his encounter with a woman on Aug. 14.

"I was getting ready to put money in a meter or whatever, and she has nothing else better to do than ask me if I was breaking into my car," he said.

The woman said she was calling the police, Davis said.

"So, I hit unlock," he said, "It wouldn't open, so I went around to the other side and opened the door after hitting unlock. By that time, I hear this lady shouting, screaming, 'Dude, why are you breaking into that car? Whose car is that? Does it belong to you?'"

Davis waited for police to arrive, figuring it'd look bad if he left. They quickly verified the car was his. But by then, the woman was gone.

He's convinced this was more than a case of "see something, say something."

"Stereotyping, racial profiling, maybe she thought the vehicle didn't belong to me," he said. "But, that's why you ask questions. You don't jump to conclusions."

Davis said he only decided to post the video online when he was encouraged by family and friends.

"I wasn't going to," he said. "I don't typically like to play the race card. You know, but, in a matter of, 24 hours, it garnered over 40,000 views, and it's still climbing. So hopefully these kinds of situations can be resolved."

Davis said he'd like the woman to apologize.
