Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Authorities say a woman suspected of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania has turned herself in.

West Mifflin police say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. It wasn't known if she has retained an attorney.

Brown turned herself in Tuesday after learning that authorities were looking for her.

Authorities had posted surveillance photos of the incident on Twitter. But they haven't said when the incident took place or why she allegedly relieved herself on the potatoes.

A Walmart representative has said an employee saw what Brown was doing. The company "immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."

In Porter, Texas, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after video was posted on social media of the teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store there. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said due to his age, his name cannot be released. They say charges for tampering with a consumer product have been sent to the county attorney's office.

These incidents come weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from Walmart freezers in Texas and Louisiana.

RELATED STORIES
Man caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream in Louisiana
Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub before returning it to store freezer
Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafoodu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms expected Wednesday
What is polypropylene?
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
Wealthy parents giving up custody of kids for financial aid
Show More
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, California
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Mom suing apartments for $25M after son with autism drowned
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
More TOP STORIES News